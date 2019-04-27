Enlow named lone finalist for Bowie ISD superintendent

Blake Enlow

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Blake Enlow, an eight-year veteran of the Bowie Independent School District administrative team on various campuses, was named the lone finalist for superintendent during a called meeting of the board of trustees on Wednesday night.

By law, the board must now wait 21 days before voting to hire Enlow as superintendent. He will be replacing Steven Monkres who has retired after 30 years in education including more than 20 in BISD, the last nine as superintendent.

Bowie ISD received 60 applicants for the job and narrowed it down to nine for an initial interview. Three were invited back for a second interview.

The board is scheduled to vote to offer a contract to Enlow on May 15. The board members would like to thank the community for its confidence and patience in the board during this process.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.