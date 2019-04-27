Carla Whitaker, 800 Matthews, was the April winner of The Bowie News Yard of the Month. She is an avid gardener who loves to create a colorful landscape around her home between traveling and spending time with family. Her yard will be showcased during May and she received a hanging plant from Brookshire’s. Submit your nominations for the May Yard of the Month by calling 872-2247 or email: editor@bowienewsonline.com. Include an address and the
First 2019 Yard of the Month named
