First 2019 Yard of the Month named

Carla Whitaker, 800 Matthews, was the April winner of The Bowie News Yard of the Month. She is an avid gardener who loves to create a colorful landscape around her home between traveling and spending time with family. Her yard will be showcased during May and she received a hanging plant from Brookshire’s. Submit your nominations for the May Yard of the Month by calling 872-2247 or email: editor@bowienewsonline.com. Include an address and the home owner if possible. (News photo by Barbara Green)