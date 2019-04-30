Frances Josephine “Jo” (Chafin)

Castle

November 4, 1937 – April 27, 2019

SAINT JO – Frances Josephine “Jo” (Chafin) Castle, 81, died on April 27, 2019.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on May 1 at the Saint Jo Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Illinois Bend Cemetery.

Castle was born on Nov. 4, 1937 in Knox City to Henry Carl Chafin, Sr. and Frances ‘Hank’ (Pannell) Chafin. She met her husband, Don, while attending Texas Tech University. As Don worked as a geologist with the oil field, they moved 33 times within the first three years of their marriage. After starting a family, they settled in Dallas where they lived for more than 30 years before retiring to Saint Jo. She managed the Cowboy Depot Western Wear Store and was very active in the church and several community organizations.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Frances; brother, H.C. Chafin and sister, Margaret Ann Chafin.

She is survived by husband, Charles ‘Don’ Castle, Saint Jo; daughter, Shannon Gillette, Saint Jo; eight grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; sister, Nema Westmoland, Knox City; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements under the direction of Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.