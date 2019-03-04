Friends ready reception for teen art students

The Friends of the Bowie Public Library will host an Art Reception for the students of L’art de Desirèe from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 6 at the library.

Drattlo is excited to share with the community of Bowie the talents of these bright young artists. She has had the pleasure of teaching each of them skills and techniques to enhance their creative experiences. Learn about these students by reading the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.