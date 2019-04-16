Geneva Dale Moore

November 4, 1950 – April 11, 2019

WICHITA FALLS – Geneva Dale Moore, 68 died on April 11, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Moore was born on Nov. 4, 1950 in Fort Worth to Thomas and Jeanne (Johnson) Wright. She worked as a certified nurse’s assistant.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Buddy Wright and grandson, Justin Cornelison.

She is survived by her children, Rena Huggins, Cleburne, Lorri Cornelison, Wichita Falls and Lila Hail, Kansas; six grandchildren; and a great grandchild.