Glenn Edward Fischer

October 27, 1951 – April 17, 2019

WICHITA FALLS – Glenn Edward Fischer, 67, died on April 17, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

A celebration of life was at 11 a.m. on April 25 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Fischer was born on Oct. 27, 1951 in Wichita Falls to George Edward and Edna McKenzie Fischer. He attended Wichita Falls High School where he played football, and was part of the 1969 State Championship team. Fischer attended Midwestern State University for a few years. He was co-owner of Triangle Oil and Gas until his retirement.

He is preceded in death by his father, George Fischer and his sister, Deanna Smith.

He is survived by his mother, Edna Cope; daughters, Christi Montellano and Katie Wilson; son, Keldon Glenn Fischer; eight grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.