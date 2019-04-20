Gold-Burg Trustees approve 2019-20 calendar

Gold-Burg Independent School District Trustees approved several annual items of business and discussed staffing for the new year during its April 15 meeting.

Superintendent Roger Ellis reported the board approved the 2019-20 calendar with the first day of school on Aug. 15. The new calendar will be posted on the district’s website at: goldburgisd.net.

The 2018-19 district improvement plan also was accepted with trustees pointing out this is a document that can be updated throughout the year. The Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills certification and allotment also were adopted. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.