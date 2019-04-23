Harold Martin (Jack) (Captain Kirk)

November 11, 1924 – March 18, 2019

NOCONA – Harold Martin, “Jack” or “Captain Kirk,” 94, died on March 18, 2019 in El Paso, TX.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on April 27 at the First Methodist Church of Nocona.

Martin born on November 11, 1924 in Nocona. He was in charge of store and window displays at Colfax and J.C. Penney outlets in Amarillo and Dodge City, KS. He returned to Nocona where he was active in the First Methodist Church,and the Nocona Carpenter Shop where he delivered Meals on Wheels and prescriptions for the local pharmacy.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph and John William Kirk; sister, Connie Kirk and husband Edwin Carroll; and his parents, John Martin and Mary Margaret Kirk.

He is survived by the children of John and Ardyce, Marsha Labodda, El Paso; Dan Kirk, Scottsdale, AZ; John Warren and Marylyn Kirk, Albuquerque, NM; Janis Kirk Williams, Glendale, AZ and Dr. William Kirk, Zumbro Falls, MN; three grandnephews; two grandnieces; four step-grandnephews; four great-nieces; five great-nephews and cousins.