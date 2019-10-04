Hot, windy conditions today

It’s going to be a hot and windy afternoon. There will be a threat for the spread of grass fires for areas west of I-35. Peak wind gusts up to 40 to 45 MPH. A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 11 AM and run through 9 PM for parts of the area.

An Ozone Action Day is in effect for the DFW area. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution

Tonight: A cold front will slide southeastward into the area. tonight. South winds will shift to the north and northwest with speeds diminishing below 20 MPH. Little to no rain is expected with the front at this time.