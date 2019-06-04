Jackrabbits win pitchers’ duel 1-0

In a competitive home game that saw both teams’ pitchers and defense stifle hitters all night, the Bowie baseball team was able to get a late run in order to beat Henrietta.

The Jackrabbits won 1-0 against the Bearcats that saw Bowie pitcher Payton Price and Henrietta pitcher Garrett Jackson battle it out all night with the help from their fielding.

Price started the game by striking out two of the three hitters and not allowing a base runner. The Jackrabbits Pigg was able to draw a walk. The next batter almost hit into a double play, but an error at first allowed only one of the outs. Neither team threatened to score in the first inning.

After retiring the first two batters, the Bearcats had their first hit of the game with a single. An error at second base allowed another runner to get on base and into scoring position. Fortunately Bowie forced another ground out to end the chance.

The Jackrabbits started the second inning with offensive promise. The leadoff was hit by a pitch and Weston Partridge followed with a single to put two runners on base with no outs. After a strike out, the runner at second was picked off before the next batter grounded out to second base to end the second inning.

Neither team had any offensive luck in the third inning. Price continued to force ground balls that Bowie’s defense was fielding most cleanly. The same was true for Henrietta’s Jackson as no Jackrabbits could find their way on base while still making contact. The fourth inning was the same for both teams besides a one out single from Cooper Little.

The fifth inning saw the Bearcats reach first due to an error at second base, but with two outs Price was able to take care of the next batter by forcing another ground out.

On offense, Boo Oakley got things going innocently enough with a one out walk. The next batter grounded out, but it was enough to move Oakley to second base and into scoring position.

Both teams had an opportunity back in the second inning with a runner at second base, but each team avoided giving up the clutch base hit to get the runner home. This time, it was Bowie’s Evan Kennedy who came through.

With 2-0 hitter count, Kennedy drilled the ball into left field. Henrietta rallied to get the ball home in an efficient manner. The throws had to be quick and on target to have a chance. They were. Oakley slid head first into home a beat before the tag reached him to score the game’s first run to put the Jackrabbits up 1-0.

The Bearcats had their own chance to tie the game up in the sixth inning. A one out error at first opened the door for Henrietta to do something on the base paths. The runner stole second to put himself in the same position Bowie had taken advantage of the previous inning.

After striking out the next batter for the second out, Price walked a batter on four straight balls, his only walk of the game. Henrietta made things even more threatening with the runner stealing third base, now even closer to tying things up. Fortunately, Price forced a pop up at third base to get out of the predicament.

The Jackrabbits were able to get a few things going offensively to try and add to their lead. Little, taking an awkward hack at a high pitch, made contact for a single with one out. The next batter was hit by a pitch, putting another base runner in scoring position. Unfortunately, Bowie’s offense stagnated as the next two batters popped up to third and line out to left field as the game moved to the final inning.

After retiring the leadoff, Price gave up just his second hit of the game with a line drive single to left field. A wild pitch allowed the runner to advance to second base and into scoring position.

One pitch away from walking the next batter, the next pitch was put into play to what became the game ending double play. The ball was lined right to first base for the first out who threw the ball to second to tag up the runner as Bowie won the 1-0 game.

