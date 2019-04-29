Jeanetta Huelene (Stoner) Webb

October 22, 1935 – April 23, 2019

GAINESVILLE – Jeanetta Huelene (Stoner) Webb, 83, went to be with her Lord on April 23, 2019 in Gainesville, TX.

A visitation will be at 10 a.m. on April 27 at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home in Gainesville.

A service will follow at 11 a.m. on April 27 with the Rev. James Jackson, former minister of First Assembly of God in Gainesville, will officiate.

Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery Gainesville immediately after the service.

She was born near Bowie to Samuel Houston Stoner and Myrtle Pearl (Lovelady) Stoner on Oct. 22, 1935. Jeanetta graduated from Bowie High School and then married Kenneth Clifton Webb on July 21, 1954 in Bowie.

Jeanetta was a full-time homemaker her whole life. Her life revolved around her children and grandchildren, and caring for her mother and husband in later years. She was happiest when holding a grandchild while visiting with her “babies.”

Jeanetta was a woman of great faith and prayer. Whenever there was a need, whether it was an illness or death or an algebra test, Meme was called on to pray. She was also active in church, teaching countless children in Sunday School at the churches she attended.

An avid reader, Jeanetta was never found without a book. “Grapes of Wrath” was her favorite book and she read it many times. While she loved the classics, she admitted to a “weakness” for romance novels.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kenda Delashaw and brother, Everett Stoner.

Jeanetta is survived by her husband of 64 years, Kenneth Webb, Gainesville; son, Kevin Webb and wife Rosanna, Lake Kiowa; daughter, Janna Wolfe and husband Sam, Whitesboro; grandchildren, Keith (Andrea) Webb, Chasa (Chris) Bezner, Kyle and Matt Delashaw, Heath and Seth (Jordan) Wolfe, and Becca (Trey) Dunn; seven great grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Melvin (Kathleen) Stoner, Duncan, OK, Sam (Lynn) Stoner, Modesto, CA and Fieldan Stoner, Springtown; aunts, Dorothy Baker and Ione Hudson; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Home Helpers, Cooke County Home Hospice, Wesley Senior Living Center, and most especially, Mr. J. C. Flowers, for the care and compassion provided to our beloved wife and mother the last several months.

