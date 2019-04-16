Jeanette Sue Seay

February 14, 1943 – April 12, 2019

NOCONA – Jeanette Sue Seay, 76, died on April 12, 2019 in Nocona, TX.

A graveside service was at 10:30 a.m. on April 16 at the Nocona Cemetery.

Sue was born on Feb. 14, 1943 in Bowie to Norvel Otto and Clara Edna King Cooper. She grew up in Bowie where she was a member of the First Christian Church and graduated from Bowie High School in 1961.

She married Glenn Seay on April 14, 1973 and lived all of her adult life in Nocona. Sue was a secretary for most of her life and worked as a teacher’s aide for Nocona Independent School District. She especially enjoyed working in the library at the elementary school where she brought the books to life for the children.

After her retirement, Sue spent most of her time with her grandchildren making memories. Often seen at their sporting events and band concerts, she was their biggest fan.

Sue is survived by her husband, Glenn, Nocona; daughters, Dianna Bennett O’Neal and husband, Cody, Nocona, and Julie Bennett Breedlove and husband, Jesse, Laguna Vista; son, Brad Seay and wife, Michelle, Willow Park; her grandchildren, Billy Felderhoff Jr., Jade Seay, Glenn Seay and Jessie Howard; brothers and sister-in-law’s, Buzz and Bobbie Nell Cooper, Brownfield, and Monty Ray and Mary Ellen Cooper, Jacksboro; brother-in-law’s, Hardly Lee Seay, Bowie and Jack McKenzie, Chowchilla, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the charity of your choice.

