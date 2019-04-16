Jennifer Kristine “Kristi” (Maas) Tallon

February 18, 1982 – April 10, 2019

SAINT JO – Jennifer Kristine ‘Kristi’ (Maas) Tallon, 37, died on April 10, 2019 in Sherman, TX.

The visitation was from 2-4 p.m. on April 14 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.

The funeral service was at 10 a.m. on April 15 at Saint Jo First Baptist Church with Pastor Bear Reed officiating.

Graveside followed at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo.

Tallon was born in Houston on Feb. 18, 1982 to Andy and Debbie Maas. She graduated from Saint Jo High School in 2000 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Governor’s University. She was a beloved teacher and coach at both Saint Jo High School and Savoy High School.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Don and Carol Maas; maternal grandfather, Donald Williams; her mother-in-law, Paula Tallon; brother, Ryan ‘Dude’ Maas and niece, Lily Hofbauer.

She is survived by her loving husband of seven years, Chad; her children, Hunter, Kloe’, A.J. and Kasen, of the home; parents, Andy and Debbie Maas, Saint Jo; sisters, Tiffani Hamilton, Saint Jo and Kimberly Hofbauer, Muenster; brother, Jeffrey Maas, Muenster; grandmother, Janette Williams, Houston; her father-in-law; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Women Rock, Inc. Mail in donations can be sent to 225 E. Houston St., Sherman, TX, 75090. Online donations can be made at www.womenrockinc.org.