Joe Clark Wheeler

June 18, 1964 – March 26, 2019

BOWIE – Joe Clark Wheeler, 54, died of natural causes on March 26, 2019.

He was cremated and a memorial service will be at a later date.

Wheeler was born to Clark and Ann Wheeler on June 18, 1964. He joined the Navy in 1985 and was stationed in San Diego and assigned to the USS Kitty Hawk.

After two years of service he was discharged and returned to San Antonio where he obtained his journeyman electrician license. He practiced his trade in San Antonio for 23 years.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Clark Wheeler.

He is survived by his loving mother, Ann Moorehead, San Antonio; step-mother, Jackie Wheeler, Bowie; sister, Sherry Wheeler, San Antonio; brother, Mark Wheeler and wife Cindy, Bowie; brother, Mike Wheeler and wife Kerry, Bowie; two nieces and three nephews.

“God looked around His garden and found an empty place. He then looked down upon the earth and saw your tired face. He saw the road was getting rough and the hills hard to climb. So He closed your weary eyelids and whispered, “Peace be thine.”

