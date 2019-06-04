Lady Indians lose to City View

The Nocona Lady Indians had a tough game at home against City View on Tuesday.

The Lady Mustangs won in the four innings 15-0.

In the first inning City View had some big hits. The Lady Mustangs scored on an RBI triple and double to go up 2-0, but the Lady Indians were able to make the plays for three outs to avoid giving them anything more.

Koryahanna Ramsey hit a two out single for Nocona, but a strike out followed before it could grow into anything more.

The second inning is where the Lady Mustangs pulled away. City View had seven hits, including a home run, while Nocona committed four errors. The Lady Mustangs scored 11 runs in the inning to go up 13-0 before the Lady Indians forced the third out.

Laramie Hayes was able to get on base with a one out single, but she was thrown out trying to steal second two batters later for the third out.

Nocona was able to recover in the third inning and hold City View to no runs. Even with a double and a drawn walk putting two runners in scoring position with two outs, the Lady Indians held strong and made the play to get the third out to avoid any damage.

Nocona had some momentum going offensively. Gisel Hernandez hit a two out single and Laci Stone followed with a walk. Unfortunately, the next batter struck out swinging for the third out.

City View needed to score at least two runs to force a run rule on the Lady Indians in the fourth inning. After a fielding error and a single, a double to center field scored both runners to go up 15-0.

Nocona needed to score at least one run to play another inning. Keck led off with a walk. A ground out advanced the pinch runner, Kelsee Harrington, to second base and into scoring position. That is where she stayed as a fly out and a strike out ended the game after four innings.

