Lady Rabbits lose 4-1 in late game rally

The Bowie softball team almost gave its seniors the best way to go out with an upset win against City View.

In the low scoring game that saw no runs scored until the sixth inning, it was the Lady Mustangs who came out on top 4-1.

The first inning was telling of what type of game it would be with hits hard to come by. Alexa Holzer got the start for the Lady Rabbits and did not allow a base runner in the first inning, retiring all three batters she faced. On offense Carrington Davis drew a two out walk, but Bowie did not get much farther as the next batter struck out.

The second inning was not much better. Holzer forced two straight groundouts to shortstop Chelsey Ketchum who made the routine throw to first for two outs. A throwing error by Holzer allowed the next batter to get on base, but she quickly made up for it by forcing a pop out to first base.

The Lady Rabbits struggled to make contact with City View pitcher Maddie Chalenburg as she struck out the side.

The third inning was the first in the game that neither team was able to get any base runner on at all. Holzer continued to pitch to contact and Bowie continued to make the proper catches and throws to get runners out.

On offense, the Lady Rabbits continued their trouble making contact with Chalenburg as all three batters struck out swinging.

The fourth inning was similar to the third inning. Holzer and the Bowie defense continued to make the plays as the Lady Mustangs looked to be aggressive swinging at pitches early in the count. On offense, while the Lady Rabbits had better luck making contact, balls were either popped up for easy outs or ground balls hit right to a fielder.

City View had the first hit of the game as the leadoff batter hit a line drive single to right field. The Lady Mustangs were able to move the runner with a sacrifice bunt and a ground out to second all the way to third base.

With two outs and the first real scoring threat of the game, Holzer was able to field a ground ball hit at her and make the throw to first for the third out.

The Lady Rabbits did not have as much luck. Two ground outs and a fly out to center field still saw Bowie searching for its first hit of the game and first base runner since the first inning.

The sixth inning saw the Lady Mustangs catch a break. The first two batters were hit by a pitch and then walked. Some steals put them in scoring position. The next batter hit a line drive to left field, allowing both runners to score and give City View a 2-0 lead.

Bailey Grant came in to pitch for the Lady Rabbits. Besides walking the first batter she faced, Grant retired the next three batters even with both runners advancing to second and third base primed to score.

Seeing runs being put on the board sparked something for Bowie. Leadoff Kylie Fleming drew just the second walk of the game for the Lady Rabbits. A strike out and a ground out moved her to second base. A passed ball allowed her to advance to third base.

Gracie Bentley was able to draw contact on the ball, hit to the shortstop. Committing the only error of the game for them, it allowed Fleming to score and cut the lead to 2-1.

The Lady Mustangs were able to add to their lead in their final at-bats. With one out a drawn walk and an error at third base allowed runners at the corners. After stealing second base, the next batter hit a single to score one of the runners.

After a walk, the runner attempted to steal second. An error trying to cover it allowed the runner on third to score, putting City View up 4-1. With runners on second and third, Grant and the Bowie defense was able to retire the next two batters to keep the game within reach for the Lady Rabbits in their final at-bat.

Leadoff batter Holzer was hit by a pitch to get on base. Even with the speedy Jayci Logan pinch running for her, a fielder’s choice saw her get out at second base for the second out. Next batter Addie Farris then came through with the Lady Rabbits first official hit of the game, with a line drive single to left field.

Unfortunately it was followed by a line out to first base to end the game. The Lady Mustangs won 4-1.

