Lady Rabbits lose to Henrietta 10-2

It was another tough challenge Tuesday night for the Bowie Lady Rabbits as they took on Henrietta at home.

The Lady Cats were able to shut down the Lady Rabbits offense and take advantage of their mistakes on defense to win 10-2.

Bowie started the game off promising. Besides a walk with one out, the Lady Rabbits kept her parked at first and retired the other three batters with little drama. Leadoff batter Chelsey Ketchum then hit a double to put her into scoring position right away.

Unfortunately, Bowie could not get her home. A fly out did advance her to third base, but a strike out and ground out kept her planted there as the first inning ended scoreless.

A fielding error and a walk put two runners on base with no outs for Henrietta. After forcing two groundouts, a wild pitch allowed both runners to advance into scoring position.

The next batter looked like they were going to ground out, but an error on the throw to first base allowed both runners to score as the Lady Cats went up 2-0.

The Lady Rabbits Alexa Holzer drew a one out walk. Jayci Logan came in to pinch run and stole second and third base. Bowie could not get her home as the next two batters struck out, leaving another runner stranded at third base.

The third inning was a quick one. Both teams were able to retire all three batters they faced with little drama to them as defenses made the routine play.

The fourth inning was rocky for the Lady Rabbits that started by a leadoff walk. Trying to throw her out at second, the throw was off and it allowed the runner to reach third base. The Lady Cats got her home with double.

The next batter tried to bunt. It was cleanly fielded, but the throw to first base was off, allowing another run to score and for the base runner to reach second base.

After a strike out, a fielding error at second base allowed the runner to score and for the batter to take her place at second. A base hit to center filed drove her in to make the score 6-0. A walk and another base hit loaded the bases with two outs.

Bowie caught a break when a substitution error from Henrietta cost them the third out of the inning. The Lady Rabbits could not answer as the game moved to the fifth inning.

A one out walk started everything for the Lady Cats. A wild pitch put her in scoring position. With two outs a base hit scored her and the throw home allowed the batter to advance to second base. After another walk, two singles followed that drove in two more runs as Henrietta went up 9-0.

A one out single from Jasmine Jones hoped to put some pressure on the defense and get the Lady Rabbits some runs. Jones advanced to second base on a ground out to put herself into scoring position.

Addie Farris then hit a single up the middle. Jones was waived home, but the Lady Cats rallied to get the ball home. Jones was called out at home plate to end the inning and Bowie’s best scoring chance all game.

The Lady Rabbits did not have the best start to the sixth inning. A fielding error allowed the leadoff to get on base. A base hit put two base runners on base with no outs.

Two ground outs followed, but one allowed the lead runner to advance to third base. The next batter hit a ground ball through the gap and drove in the girl on third to make the score 10-0.

Bowie needed to score at least one run to avoid being run ruled. Having gotten close in three of the innings before, the Lady Rabbits were able to break through in the sixth.

Ketchum led off with a single. Kylie Fleming was hit by a pitch to move Ketchum into scoring position. Carrington Davis delivered with a single up the middle that allowed Ketchum to score. Fleming and Davis advanced to third and second on the throw home.

After an out, Gracie Bentley grounded out to second base, but it was enough to drive in Fleming from third to cut the lead down to 10-2 heading into the final inning.

Bowie was able to limit the Lady Cats to a lone two out single in the seventh inning. On offense, Farris did draw a two out walk in the hopes the Lady Rabbits might be able to turn that into something. Unfortunately, the next batter popped out to third base to end the game.

