Locals attend songwriting contest awards ceremony

A large contingent from Lighthouse Church in Bowie traveled to Franklin, TN to attend the SongStar songwriting contest awards ceremony. Four members of the church team won first place with their song, “Forever.” Four of the five writers Jeff Livsey, Jennifer Harris, Krista Hunt and Chris Boyet attended the event. The winning songs were performed in a showcase. (Courtesy photo)

The award-winning songwriters were joined by family and church members on the Tennessee trip. (Courtesy photo)