Lorabelle R. Crowe

Decemner 29, 1932 – April 24, 2019

BOWIE – Lorabelle R. Crowe, 86, died on April 24, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation, arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Crowe was born on Dec. 29, 1932 in St. Lawrence, WI to Richard and Lore (Marquardt) Guenther. She married Hubert “Ruff” Crowe on Oct. 19, 1959 in Ardmore, OK.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, and four siblings.

She is survived by her children, Stephen Crowe, Bowie, Edward Crowe, Keller and Sandra Crowe, Bowie; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and sister, Donna Riske.