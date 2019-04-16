Louise Priddy Thomas

March 26, 1935 – April 11, 2019

VASHTI – Louise Priddy Thomas, 84, passed away on April 11, 2019 in Decatur, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation through The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Louise was born March 26, 1935 in Ardmore, OK. She graduated from Classen High School in Oklahoma City and later attended Oklahoma State University. Louise married William S. Thomas of Wichita Falls in 1958.

Louise was a lifetime supporter of the arts and education. She was a founder of the Summer Youth Musicals and the Backdoor Theatre of Wichita Falls. She later founded the Young Writers Workshop for the McMurtry Center for Arts and Humanities.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William S. Thomas; and two sisters, Betty Hughes and Paulette Thrower.

Louise is survived by her three children, Leslie Thoma, Vashti, John Thomas, Austin and Molly Thomas, Phoenix, AZ; and two grandchildren, Joaquin Duran and Paolina Duran.

Should friends desire memorials can be made in honor of Louise to the Faith City Mission of Wichita Falls.

Paid publication

1418 Hwy 59 N. | Bowie, TX | 940-872-9993