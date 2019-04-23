Mary Virginia Gifford

November 27, 1931 – April 17, 2019

NEWPORT – Mary Virginia Gifford, 87, passed away on April 17, 2019 peacefully in her home.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. on April 19 at Newport Baptist Church.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on April 20 at Bible Baptist Church in Jacksboro.

Mary was born on Nov. 27, 1931 to Emery Pierce Grammer and Ruby Naomi Grammer in Fort Worth. On May 1, 1948 she married Roy A. Gifford at the age of 16. Together they had seven children. Mary devoted her life to her family. Everyone who ever knew her knew she was a model of selflessness, compassion, love and what a Godly woman should be.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Emery P. Grammer and Ruby N. Sumpter; sister, Shirley Wiley; and son, Roy Wayne Gifford.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are husband, Roy A. Gifford; children, Virginia Glover and husband Ron Damico, Richland Hills, Ronny Gifford and wife C.J., Bowie, Danny Gifford, Bowie, Mary Jane Massie and husband Gary, Chico, Marla Gifford, Bowie, and Larry (Pete) Gifford and wife Laura, Alvord; 13 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

