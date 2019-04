The 2019-20 cheerleading squad was recently announced for Bowie High School They are: (Back) Macon Chambers, Laci Hawkins, Bethany Woolf, Alexandra Sakel and Lauren Uncel . (Middle): Bethany Fong, Leslie Milam, Allie Byork, Breanna Masingale. (Front) Fallon Sims, Mascot Brylie Green and Sierra Skinner. Not pictured is Jaida Howard. Cheer sponsor is Kristen Elam. (News Photo by Barbara Green)