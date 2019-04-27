Nocona baseball closes the season with game against district champs

In Nocona baseball’s final game of the season on Monday, the Indians might not have gone out winners against district champion Holliday on senior night, but they went out with their heads held high.

The Eagles might have won by run rule with a score of 15-4 in six innings, but Nocona put pressure on them early.

Holliday only got on base in the first inning thanks to an error in the outfield. A strikeout and a fly out to right field followed to keep the runner stranded at second base.

Tyler Richards drew a one out walk. Two batters later Trenten Womack smashed a two-run home run to left field, giving the Indians a 2-0 lead after the first inning.

The joy and the lead were short lived. Four hits, three walks and two errors led to five runs for the Eagles. Jason Daughtry hit a one out double to left field, but nothing came of it as the Indians trailed 5-2.

Nocona changed pitchers in the third inning. An error at second base saw the leadoff batter get on. A single to right field followed. Both runners advanced to second and third base before a sacrifice fly to center field allowed one run to score. A single drove in the other runner to extend the lead to 7-2.

Womack hit a two out single to left field, but the Indians could not follow it up with anything as the game moved to the fourth inning.

Holliday added more runs with two hits, two errors and one walk combined to score four runs. Nocona answered back as Kooper Hansard and Carlos Castro hit back-to-back singles.

After a ground out to first base moved both runners to second and third, Logan Barnes came through with a double to right field that drove in both runners. Barnes was thrown out trying to steal third base for the third out to end the fourth inning, with the Eagles leading 11-4.

Holliday led off with a single. After stealing second and third base, a sacrifice fly to center field was deep enough to drive in the runner. The Eagles lead grew to 12-4. A hit batter and a walk followed, but the Indians limited Holliday to just that one run.

Womack was hit by a pitch with two outs, but nothing more came of it.

In the sixth inning the Eagles added three more runs with three hits and a fielding error. Down 15-4, Nocona needed to score at least two runs to avoid being run ruled and play one inning more.

Hansard and Castro hit back-to-back one out singles again. Unfortunately, the lead runner was picked off at second base before the next batter grounded out to first base to end the game.

