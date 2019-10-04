Nocona baseball loses on the road 12-2

The Nocona baseball team struggled on the road Friday at Holliday.

The Indians lost to the Eagles 12-2 in five innings due to run rule.

After Nocona failed to get a base runner on in its first at bat, Holliday found some success. Thanks to three walks, one hit and one fielding error, the Eagles led 4-0 after the first inning.

The Indians tried to respond in the second, as Trenten Womack, John Womack and Tyler Richards started the inning with three straight singles. Unfortunately a failed stolen base did not load the bases or drive in a run.

After a fly out, Anthony Veitenheimer hit a double into the gap to score one run and cut the lead to 4-1. A hit batter loaded the bases, but Nocona failed to come up with any more runs as the next batter struck out.

Holliday was able to make up that run with a couple of singles scoring a run to make the score 5-1. A walk and a hit batter loaded the bases up to threaten for more, but the Indians escaped before things got ugly.

Neither team had much success in the third inning besides a loan walk for Nocona. In the fourth inning, Richards led off with a single and was able to steal second base. With two outs, Joan Gomez drove him in with a single to cut the lead to 5-2.

The Eagles upped their lead with two runs in the fourth inning thanks to three hits, a walk and a hit batter to go up 7-2.

The Indians were able to get two base runners on in the top of the fifth, but could not capitalize with any runs.

Holliday went for the deathblow. Four hits and three walks led to five runs as the game ended with the Eagles winning 12-2.

