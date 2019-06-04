Nocona baseball wins 8-3

Some big late innings led to the Nocona Indians first district win on Tuesday as they hosted City View.

The Indians won 8-3, with seven runs coming in the final two innings from Nocona.

The Mustangs were able to get two runners on base in the first inning with a single and a walk with two outs. Pitcher Logan Barnes was able to strike out the next batter for the third out.

The Indians had their chance to score in the first as well with a single from Barnes and a drawn walk with one out. Nothing came of it until their next time up to bat.

Tyler Richards led off with a walk. Two batters later, John Womack doubled to center field. It was enough for the speedy Richards to score from first to give Nocona a 1-0 lead.

That proved to be enough to hold for an inning as both teams struck out the sides in the third inning and prevented any base runners.

In the fourth inning City View put together three hits and a walk that scored three runs to go up 3-1. Duece Glasker singled with one out to try and get something going for the Indians, but they could not as they still trailed heading into the fifth inning.

Richards came in to pitch for Nocona. It did not start well as four straight balls walked the leadoff batter. Fortunately, he was able to retire the next three batters to strand the runner at second base.

Nocona was able to load the bases with a walk, a single from Barnes and hit batter with no outs. A single from Jason Sparkman singled to score two runs and tie the game 3-3 heading into the sixth inning.

After not giving up any runners on the mound, the Indians offense exploded. After loading the bases again to start the inning, Barnes hit a triple to left field to clear the bases and score three runs. Two batters later Treneten Womack drove him in with a single.

With the bases loaded again, Glasker pulled a sacrifice bunt to score one more run before Nocona was called for the third out with the next batter flying out to right field. By then, the Indians were up 8-3.

Sparkman came in the final inning to get the save. He was able to strike out the side to end the game and secure Nocona’s first district win.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.