Nocona Indians run rules Mustangs 16-2

The Nocona baseball team got a big win at City View on Friday night.

The Indians won by run rule 16-2 against the Mustangs in probably the best the team has hit all season.

Logan Barnes led off with a single. He got to third base thanks to an error and a balk. Tyler Richards hit a single, but Barnes was thrown out at home.

John and Trenten Womack followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases. Carlos Castro came through with a line drive single to left field to drive in one run. Jason Sparkman then hit a single that scored two more runners to give Nocona a 3-0 lead from the start.

A leadoff single from City View came back to bite the Indians. After a hit batter, an error allowed the lead runner to score, cutting the lead down to 3-1 heading into the second inning.

Alex Diaz led off with a walk. After a steal and a strikeout, Richards hit a groundball single to put runners at the corners. An error trying to pick the runner off at third allowed Diaz to score and Richards to advance to second. John hit a single to put runners at the corners again.

Trenten hit a single to drive in another run. John then scored later on steal at home plate. Sparkman followed with a triple to drive in one more run to give Nocona a 7-1 lead.

The Mustangs did not get a base runner on as the Indians retired all three batters to advance the game to the third inning.

Hunter Fenoglio led off with a drawn walk. Ground out and a strikeout followed, moving Fenoglio to second base. Barnes came through with a double, driving in a run to make the score 8-1.

The Mustangs threatened the Indians defense. A leadoff single and a hit batter put two base runners on. An error allowed the lead base runner to get to third base. Pitcher Sparkman came through with a strikeout and a fly ball to himself to leave the both base runners stranded.

Nocona loaded the bases up to start the fourth inning with three stratight singles from John, Trenten and Castro. An error at first base allowed the lead runner to score. Sparkman reloaded the bases with a bunt for a hit.

Fenoglio was hit by a pitch that allowed a run to score. A passed ball allowed another run to score. Duece Glasker made contact, but an error at second base allowed a run to score.

After the first out, a runner was thrown out trying to steal second base for the second out. It was a decoy that allowed the runner on third to score.

After another drawn walk, an error by the catcher allowed a run to score. Trenten then hit a single to drive in another run. A hit batter and another drawn walk scored Nocona’s eighth run of the inning, making the Indians up 16-1.

City View scored once more in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut the lead to 16-2, but the Indians held on in the fifth inning to win by run rule.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.