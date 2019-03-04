Nocona loses 11-1 on road

The Nocona baseball team traveled the long way to Childress on Friday to take on the Bobcats in the Indians search of their first district win.

Nocona was left to keep searching as Childress won 11-1 after five innings that included a fifth inning the Indians would like to forget.

Nocona did not have much luck at the plate the first time up. All three batters ended up grounding out as the Bobcats were able to make the routine play.

A leadoff walk from Childress came back to bite the Indians later. After retiring the next two batters, a two out double scored the Bobcats first run of the game. That was followed with a two run home run before Nocona could get the third out, trailing 3-0 heading into the second inning.

The Indians had a little luck offensively. The leadoff batter was able to draw a walk. A ground out moved him into scoring position. Another drawn walk put two runners on base, but a ground out for the third out put an end to any scoring opportunities.

Besides a two out single from Childress, Nocona was able to keep the Bobcats from threatening much to end the second inning. Neither team had any luck getting any base runner on in the third inning.

The Indians were able to get some momentum in the fourth inning. The leadoff batter drew a walk. After a line out Trenten Womack hit a single. The runner at second was picked off for the second out. After a hit batter, Duece Glasker was able to drive in a run with a single up the middle to cut the lead to 3-1.

Childress answered immediately as its leadoff batter hit a solo home run to make the score 4-1. The Bobcats added another hit and a drawn walk with two outs to threaten to score more, but Nocona was able to force a ground out at third for the third out.

The Indians had no luck offensively in the fifth inning as two of the three batters struck out. What followed was an inning that would never end for Nocona.

Childress racked up nine hits in the inning alone, including three doubles, which added up to seven runs for the walk-off runs to win 11-1 by run rule.

