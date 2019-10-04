Nocona softball falls 9-0 at Holliday

The Nocona Lady Indians traveled to Holliday on Friday to start the second round of district.

Despite playing a mostly close game, a fifth inning flurry and a struggling offense saw the Lady Indians lose 9-0.

Base hits and base runners were kept isolated on both sides as neither team threatened too much until the fourth inning.

The Lady Eagles took advantage of three errors from Nocona to score the first run of the game and go up 1-0.

Holliday followed that inning up with an even bigger inning in the fifth. With five walks and three hits, the Lady Eagles scored seven runs in the inning to extend their lead to 8-0.

Back-to-back one out singles from Taylor Richards and Gisel Hernandez did not get the Lady Indians going like they needed to if they wanted to come back.

Two outs followed to advance to the seventh and final inning.

Holliday was able to get its leadoff batter on second base thanks to an error. After moving the runner to third on a ground out, the runner was able to steal home for one more score to make it 9-0.

Kycelynn Contreras hit a one out single to try and give Nocona some life and to avoid the shut out.

Unfortunately, it was followed with double play to end the game.

