Nocona softball loses shootout on road

The Nocona Lady Indians competed at Childress on Friday, but just could not keep up with the Lady Cats scoring.

Childress won 18-8 in five innings as the Lady Indians had their most successful game at the plate during district play.

Nocona was able to take the lead in the first inning as Kycelynn Contreras had a two RBI double to go up 2-0. The Lady Cats fired back with two runs of there own to tie the game 2-2 after one inning.

The Lady Indians failed to get anything going in the inning while Childress had a huge inning. After five hits, two errors and two walks, the Lady Cats had scored seven runs to go up 9-2.

Nocona would not give up. Taylor Richards scored on an error and Laci Stone drove in another run.

After loading the bases, Jenna McBride was able drive in a run with single to cut the lead to 9-5. Unfortunately, Childress was able to make up those runs by scoring three runs of its own with four walks and two hits, going up 12-5.

The Lady Indians were able to load the bases with two outs in the fourth inning, but could not come away with any runs. The Lady Cats continued to add to its lead, scoring four more runs thanks to three hits and one walked batter to up 16-5.

Nocona needed to score at least two runs to avoid being run ruled in the fifth inning. The Lady Indians were able to accomplish that as Gisel Hernandez drove in two runs with the bases loaded on a single up the middle. One more run was able to score thanks to an error in the outfield to make the score 16-8.

Nocona’s defense needed to hold if it wanted to avoid being run ruled, but it had failed to keep Childress from scoring at least two runs in every inning so far and that trend would continue. A fielding error led to one run scoring and another base hit drove in the winning run for the Lady Cats as they won 18-8.

