Nocona softball loses tough game on road

The Nocona Lady Indians traveled to Henrietta on Friday to take on the Lady Cats.

Henrietta was able to end the game early as it won 15-1.

The Lady Indians led off and Laci Stone was able to hit a single over second base with one out to get on base. Nocona could not follow that up as the next two batter got out to leave Stone stranded at first.

The Lady Cats leadoff batter got on base with a single. After stealing second base, the next batter hit a single that scored the runner, giving Henrietta a 1-0 lead. While the base runner also stole second to get in scoring position, the Lady Indians were able to make the plays in the field to retire the next three batters.

At the start of the second inning, Kycelynn Contreras got on base by being hit with a pitch. Again Nocona had trouble taking advantage of this as the next three batters were retired in order. Contreras was stranded at first base.

Henrietta took advantage of every opportunity it had in the second inning.

Six base hits and three walks led to eight runs scored as the Lady Cats led 9-0 after two innings.

The Lady Indians could not respond as all three batters were retired in order to start the third inning. Henrietta’s offense kept rolling, putting up five runs on four hits, three walks and a hit batter. The Lady Cats led 14-0 as the game advanced to the fourth inning.

Nocona was able to get some things going offensively. Koryahanna Ramsey led off the inning by getting hit with a pitch. Karlee Keck followed with a double in the gap that put two runners in scoring position.

Logan Patterson hit a single, but Ramsey was thrown out at home. After a strike out, the Lady Indians looked like they might squander this opportunity to score. Jenna McBride delivered with a single to left field that drove in run to cut the lead to 14-1 and avoid the shutout.

Henrietta was able to add one more run in response to make the score 15-1. A leadoff single, a steal and a base hit led to the run, but Nocona was able to shut down the Lady Cats after that, retiring three of the next four batters.

Heading into the fifth inning, the Lady Indians needed to score at least five runs to avoid the game ending early due to run rule. Taylor Richards was hit by a pitch with one out to get on base. She stole second base and was in scoring position. Unfortunately the next two batters struck out to end the game. Henrietta won 15-1.

