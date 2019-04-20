Nocona softball wins 16-8; baseball team falls short

The Nocona baseball and softball teams hosted Childress on Tuesday night.

While the Lady Indians were able to have a happy senior night by picking up their first district win 16-4, the Indians lost 13-0.

The Nocona softball team was playing its final home game of the season.

The Lady Cats got one run across in their first at bat. The Lady Indians stayed patient and were rewarded with seven free bases in the first inning along with one RBI single from Kycelyn Contreras, scoring four runs to take a 4-1 lead.

Nocona scored eight runs in the second inning, getting RBIs from Karlee Keck, Laney Yates, two from Gisel Hernandez and a three-run home run from Laci Stone. The Lady Indians lead was up to 12-1.

Childress hit its own three-run home run in the third inning to cut the lead to 12-4, but the Lady Indians did not take it laying down.

After walking another run in, Hernandez cleared the bases with double to boost the lead up to 16-4.

After a scoreless fourth inning a part of the fifth, the game was called due to run rule as Nocona won its first district game of the season.

Coach Bryan Ballard did not have much to complain about.

“I felt we played very well,” Ballard said. “We came out swinging the bats while being very patient at the plate. We were able to take the lead in the first and never gave it back which was very nice to see.”

Nocona played its last game on Friday at City View.

The Indians baseball team did not play as well. Childress scored four runs in the first inning to get out to a 4-0 lead.

Nocona struggled to get any base runners on while the Bobcats added runs in the third and fourth innings before exploding for seven in the fifth inning.

With the Indians struggling to score runs, Childress won 13-0 after five innings.

Coach Jeremy Kirk could not come up with one aspect his team did well in or could take from the game.

Nocona plays its final game at 5 p.m. against Holliday at home for senior night