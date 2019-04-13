Panthers lose doubleheader

The Saint Jo Panthers traveled to Alvord on Tuesday for a double header against the Bulldogs.

The Panthers fell short in both games, with the first game being a close 4-3 loss in the last inning and the second a 12-2 loss in five innings.

Saint Jo fell behind in the first inning. After failing to get a base runner on, Alvord had five hits to combine for three runs to go up 3-0.

Both teams struggled for the next three innings as the Bulldogs 3-0 lead stood up. The Panthers were able to get runners on base, but just could not get the clutch hits to get them home. Alvord had some more chances as well, but some good pitching and fielding from Saint Jo kept the Bulldogs from extending their lead.

In the fifth inning, the Panthers were able to load the bases with two outs thanks to three base hits. Logan Brawner came through with a line drive single to left field that scored two runs.

Next batter Brock Durham hit an infield single. Alvord fielded the ball and threw the ball home. Saint Jo’s Payton Harris was able to beat the throw home to tie the game at 3-3. The Panthers failed to take the lead as the next batter flew out to center field.

The Bulldogs rallied to try and answer back immediately. They loaded the bases with two base hits and a walk with two outs.

Pitcher Preston Lyons was able to strike out the next batter to keep the score tied as the game moved to the sixth inning.

Neither team had much luck besides a lone base runner for each team as the game headed towards the final inning with the score still tied.

With two outs Brawner hit a single to get on base. He stole second to put himself into scoring position, but the next batter struck out looking to end the chance.

Alvord led off with a double to left field. After stealing third, the next batter hit a single to drive in the runner and win the Bulldogs the game 4-3.

Saint Jo did not have time to feel sorry for itself as the next game started 30 minutes after the end of the first game.

The Panthers had two base hits to start the game with Hunter Garrett and Wyatt Geurin. Garrett got caught stealing second base and the next batter grounded out to end the inning.

Alvord started the game well on offense with three runs on two walks and a base hit, going up 3-0. Saint Jo responded in the second as Connor Thompson drove in a run to cut the lead to 3-1. The Bulldogs equaled the run as a leadoff walk was driven in with a single to make the score 4-1 after two innings.

Leadoff singles from Brawner and Tyler Cook eventually led to one run as Garrett drove in a run with a double to center field. Alvord’s lead was down to 4-2.

The Bulldogs were able to take advantage of four walks and two hits to score three runs to make the score 7-3. Saint Jo could not answer in the fourth inning while Alvord continued to pile on.

Five hit batters, one walk and one base hit drove in five runs as the game was stopped to due run rule. The Bulldogs won 12-2.

