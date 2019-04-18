Ranking the worst, best Easter candies

Easter is a giant candy holiday.

Did you know more is spent on candy for Easter historically than for Halloween itself? Depending on whose data you look at, Easter is as big or bigger than Halloween.

The National Retail Federation says Easter candy spending will be $2.49 Billion this year, down slightly from last year’s $2.63B. Of the people who do not plan to celebrate Easter, 33% will still buy Easter candy.

That says a lot. There is some good stuff out there, people.

But there is also some pretty bad stuff. We know because you’ve told us loud and clear what you don’t like. As we mentioned before , you have to be careful when asking people about their least favorite holiday candy. It stirs up some deep emotions that can come out in an unfiltered rage. Click on the hyperlink below and ready more on candies.

Easter Candy Quick Facts

Among those who celebrate Easter, 87% of plan on buying Easter candy

For those who don’t celebrate Easter, 33% plan on buying Easter candy

People will spend about $21 on average

Total Easter spending is estimated to be over $18B in 2019

90 Million chocolate Easter bunnies are made each year

87% of parents will prepare Easter baskets for their kids

81% of them will steal some candy from their kids’ baskets.

When we did our Easter season surveys, we asked a whole lot of people about their favorite and least favorite Easter candy. We got 23,000 responses. The results, as well as some of the respondents’ optional comments are included below.

As Easter candy goes, Cadbury Creme Eggs are one of the most well-known candies ever. There were the classic old commercial where the clucking bunny lays an egg and it’s a Cadbury Creme egg.

A whole generation thought rabbits clucked after this …and laid eggs. You gotta give Cadbury credit, there is cultural cachet there.

Cadbury Creme Eggs are a highly unique candy. Chocolate shell with a creamy and sugary goo inside that has both the white and the yolk of the candy egg. It seems like a confectionery engineering marvel. Bravo for creating such a work of candy art. The thing is, they’re just awfully horrible to actually eat.

The chocolate shell is a problem. The thing is hard enough to eat without making a mess, but god forbid the egg has gotten a tiny bit warm and the outer shell has softened. Then you’re in for a sloppy mess with this awkwardly shaped candy whose liquid filling does nothing to support its shape. It falls apart into goo.

Speaking of the shell, its ingredients have recently gone through some changes. Cadbury Creme Eggs’ shell used to be made of Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate. But Cadbury was bought by Kraft in 2010, and that was an ominous event. Five years later, they announced the change to a “standard chocolate mix.”

People were not happy about that. They even started a petition to go back to the old recipe.

But the liquid filling is the thing that people seem to have the most problem with. It’s liquid fondant, which ok yeah that sounds gross. Its consistency apparently leaves more than a little something to be desired to most people.

The best Easter candies.

Cadbury Mini Eggs ranked number one.

Simply glorious.

They may not have the history of chocolate bunnies, but Cadbury Mini Eggs are hugely popular. They were far and away the most popular Easter candy in our study. There is just something about these little eggs that is irresistible.

Is it the softness of the outer shell to the touch? Maybe it’s the way the shell holds strong to the bite for a moment and then gives way to a soft and yummy chocolate center with a satisfying crunch. The flavor of the shell and chocolate combined has a specialness to it that I can’t quite put my finger on. Why is it so darn good?! It just is. Really good.

They are infinitely better than their Creme Egg bretheren. And they have their own cute commercial too.

As amazing as they are, they are not without some controversy. A few years ago, Cadbury altered its packaging, and the word “Easter” was no longer on the front of the bag. Some people were outraged, and accused Cadbury of deliberately downplaying the relgious aspect of the holiday.

Cadbury defended itself by saying the move wasn’t intentional and that “Chocolate eggs [are] synonymous with Easter …and the association is now an automatic one.”

There you have it folks. Cadbury makes the #1 Best and the #1 Worst Easter candy.

Whatever your thoughts about Easter candy are, they likely include thinking about Cadbury’s brand. Winner of Easter: Cadbury.

The remaining top 10 favorites include: Hollow chocolate bunnies, Reese’s peanut butter eggs, Lindt chocolate carrots, Robin’s Eggs from Whoppers, Kinder Joy’s Eggs candies, gourmet jelly beans, foil-wrapped chocolate eggs, Skittles filled Easter eggs and Sour Patch Easter bunnies.