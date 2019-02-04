Robert Monroe Gehrels

May 12, 1951 – March 31, 2019

BOWIE – Robert Monroe Gehrels, 67, passed away on March 31, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on April 5.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on April 5 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Danny Russell officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Sunset.

Robert was born May 12, 1951 in Teague to W.C. and Dean (Clary) Gehrels. He graduated from Bowie High School. Robert worked throughout his life as a surveyor for the Soil Conservation Service Watershed Party.

Robert was an active Master Mason of the Bowie Masonic Lodge #578 and the Forestburg Masonic Lodge #523, and past Master Mason of the Bluegrove Lodge #965. He enjoyed bluegrass music, playing the mountain dulcimer instrument and square dancing.

He is prededed in death by his father, W.C. “Possum” Gehrels; mother, Dean Ellison; uncle and aunt John David and Betty Ann Clary and uncle, Robert “Bob” Clary.

Robert is survived by his cousins, Kerry Clary and wife Donna, Deer Park, Kathy Frost and husband Paul, Ringgold, GA, Regina Hinojosa and husband Pete, Deer Park, Jeff Clary and wife Dana, Tomball, and Melvin Clary and wife Beverly, Dew; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in honor of Robert to Christ’s Haven for Children either online at christshaven.com or by mail at 4200 Keller- Haslet RD, Keller, TX 76244.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

1418 US Hwy 59 N., Bowie | 940-872-9993