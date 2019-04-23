Roberta Louise Edgemon

February 18, 1929 – April 19, 2019

BOWIE – Roberta Louise Edgemon, born Feb. 18, 1929 to John Argo and Mildred Bowers in Tokio, TX passed away on April 19, 2019 at Advanced Rehab Nursing Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband James (Bud) Edgemon. Ms. Edgemon is survived by seven children: Carol Maxwell, Bowie; Karen Allen, Bellevue; Dennis Gregory, Henrietta; Kathy Sutton, Bellevue; Mike Gregory, Sunset; Roland Edgemon, Iowa Park; Charley Edgemon, Sunset and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Roberta was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1953 and continued to reverence her God Jehovah throughout her life. Her service will be at 2 p.m. on April 27 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2401 Highway 59N, Bowie. Keith Miers will officiate. We ask that no flowers be sent.

