Saint Jo loses to Poolville

The Saint Jo baseball team traveled to Poolville on Monday to take on the Monarchs.

Playing another tough 2A schools, the Panthers struggled as they lost 11-1.

Saint Jo could not get any runners on base to start the game as Poolville made the plays to get the Panthers out.

A hit batter and an error allowed the Monarchs to score the first run of the game in the first inning. A base hit drove in another run to give Poolville a 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, Jace Johnson got on base with two outs thanks to a fielding error at second base. Nothing came of it as the next batter popped out for the third out.

Besides a leadoff single from the Monarchs to right field, the Panthers were able to retire the next three batters. The leadoff reached third base thanks to a steal and a wild pitch, but that is where he stayed.

Saint Jo built some momentum in the third inning. Pepe Gam led off with a single. Preston Lyons followed with another single.

Wyatt Geurin hit a ground ball to third base, but a fielding error allowed all runners to be safe and the bases loaded. With no outs, it looked like the Panthers were going to score more multiple runs.

Unfortunately, what followed was a strike out and then a double play that ended the chance before Saint Jo knew what happened.

Poolville pounced as it added to its lead. The leadoff batter was hit by a pitch who then stole second and third base before being driven in for a run on a single.

The runner then stole second and third base again before being driven in on a ground out to first base. The Monarchs lead extended to 4-0.

The Panthers bats did not get anything going in the top of the fourth inning. All three batters were retired in order.

Besides a hit batter with two outs, Saint Jo did not have any trouble getting batters out as the game advanced to the fifth inning.

Lyons drew a walk with two outs to try and threaten the defense, but nothing came of it for the Panthers.

With one out, a single put a Poolville runner on base. A balk and two steals were enough to score a run.

A walked batter was then driven in by a single. A sacrifice fly drove in another run as the Monarchs extended their lead to 7-0 heading to the sixth inning.

Saint Jo got some help as leadoff Connor Thompson got on base thanks to an error at first base. After he stole second, the next two batters got out.

Trying to force something, Thompson tried to steal third. Poolville tried to prevent it, but an error at third base allowed Thompson to score and cut the lead to 7-1.

To read the rest of the story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.