Sales tax holiday for emergency supplies

Beginning Saturday, April 27, through Monday, April 29, Texans can purchase certain items tax free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75;

hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and

portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save more than $1.6 million in state and local sales taxes during the 2019 sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.