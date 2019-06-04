Saturday storm forecast

There is a risk of severe storms today across the entire area. Storms are likely from early to mid morning, mainly northwest of DFW, where a line of storms is moving in. By mid morning additional showers and storms will develop along and west of I-35 and have a risk of hail. By afternoon, the focus for the severe weather and heavy rainfall looks like it will shift to the southeast into Central and East Texas. This is going to be an unusually complex weather pattern today and confidence is not especially high on storm evolution and threats, so stay tuned to forecast updates and stay weather aware.