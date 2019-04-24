Six taxing entities paying out $1.4 million in judgement

By BARBARA GREEN

Six taxing entities in Montague County will be paying almost $1.4 million in reimbursed taxes for the final judgement in a lawsuit settled last year in connection with the taxing of compressors in the energy industry.

The Texas Supreme Court released its opinion in EXLP Leasing LLC et al. v. Galveston Central Appraisal District on March 2, 2018 reversing the 14th Court of Appeals decision and rendered judgement in favor of Archrock (collective petitioners previously known as Exterran).

This ruling upheld the constitutionality of Texas Tax Code holding the sections fix the situs of dealer-held heavy equipment at the location where the dealer maintains its inventory, rather than the various locations the equipment might be located.

With that ruling, all the taxing entities that had the property on their roles had to remove them from that category and reimburse the company for taxes from the years 2015, 2016 and 2017. Montague County approved its payment Monday. All the entities have 90 days to pay.

