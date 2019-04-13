Sparking a career ITC marks its first year anniversary

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

April 2019 marked the first anniversary for the opening of the Industrial Technology Center at North Central Texas College Bowie, and there are high hopes that growing awareness of the technical programs will help them grow.

The ITC was a project financed by the 4B Sales Tax Corporation, which has built and maintained the NCTC campus since it was established 19 years ago. The partnership between the economic development corporations, City of Bowie and NCTC has proven successful for the branch campus with the expansion of the building and programs through the years.

The ITC was a project more than two years in the planning stages as local officials worked with NCTC staff to develop an industrial technology program to serve the needs of the Montague County area.

At a cost of about $3 million, the 8,700-square-foot state-of-the-art facility opened to students last summer with plans to offer welding, machining and heat-ventilation and air conditioning installation and repair. It was unveiled to the public last April with a community celebration.

A student prepares to start welding on a project at the Industrial Technology Center. (News photo by Barbara Green)

Read the full feature in your weekend Bowie News.