With Tax Day fast approaching and the new tax code taking effect this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2019 Tax Burden by State report as well as accompanying videos, along with its 2019 Tax Facts infographic.



In order to determine which states tax their residents most aggressively, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on the three components of state tax burden — property taxes, individual income taxes, and sales and excise taxes — as a share of total personal income.



States with Highest Tax Burdens (%) States with Lowest Tax Burdens (%) 1 New York (12.97%) 41 Wyoming (7.51%) 2 Hawaii (11.71%) T-42 Alabama (7.28%) 3 Maine (10.84%) T-42 South Dakota (7.28%) 4 Vermont (10.77%) 44 Montana (7.27%) 5 Minnesota (10.25%) 45 Oklahoma (7.12%) 6 Rhode Island (10.20%) 46 New Hampshire (6.86%) 7 New Jersey (9.86%) 47 Florida (6.56%) 8 Connecticut (9.70%) 48 Tennessee (6.28%) 9 Illinois (9.67%) 49 Delaware (5.55%) 10 Iowa (9.49%) 50 Alaska (5.10%)

Key Stats – Tax Facts Infographic

Americans spend 8.1 billion hours doing taxes each year. The average person spends 11 hours and $200 completing his or her 1040.



4.6 million fewer taxpayers will get a federal tax refund this year. The average refund in 2019 is $2,957, as of 3/15/2019.



Nearly one-third of people (31%) say their biggest Tax Day fear is making a math mistake on their taxes, topping not having enough money (28%), identity theft (24%) and getting audited (17%).



36% of Americans would move to a different country and 24% would get an “IRS” tattoo for a tax-free future.



50% of people would rather do jury duty than their taxes. 1 in 5 would prefer talking to their kids about sex. More than 10% would swim with sharks, spend the night in jail and drink expired milk.

