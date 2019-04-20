Thirteen track athletes from Bowie and Nocona qualify for regionals

Bowie and Nocona competed at the area track meet in Jacksboro on April 15.

Featuring more schools and better competition than the district meet, the Bowie boy’s team were runners-up to Brock while the girls finished third behind Brock and Holliday. Nocona boy’s finished 14th and the girl’s 13th.

With only the top four athletes in each event qualifying for the regional meet, the number of athletes each school advanced dwindled.

For Bowie, only two athletes outright won their events. A.J. Craddock won the 110-meter hurdles. Abby Zamzow won both hurdle races and the triple jump. She also was a leg on the 4×100 relay that got second and finished third in the long jump.

Other regional qualifiers from Bowie included Daniel Mosley in the discus, shot put and 200 meter race; Alex Shelton in the 800 meter and 1600 meter races; Joey Crawford in the 300-meter hurdles; Logan Lawhorn in the high jump; Boo Oakley in the high jump; Jayci Logan in the 200 meter race and the 4×100 relay; Landra Parr in the 4×100 relay and Brysen Richey in the 4×100 relay and the triple jump.

For Nocona Kylie Rose qualified in the both 3200 meter race and the 400 meter race. Tyler Richards also qualified in the 400 meter race while Raylee Sparkman qualified for the 800 meter run.

The regional meet is scheduled for April 26-27 at Abilene Christian University.

To see the full list of results from Bowie and Nocona athletes, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.