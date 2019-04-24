TNT moves general membership meeting

Due to a scheduling conflict the April 28 Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum general membership meeting and flintknapping demonstration has been rescheduled to June 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.

This is the museum’s annual meeting where members are updated on activities, and board officers and directors are elected.

This program is free to all TNT members.

Archaeologist Sergio Ayala will present a program on flintknapping afterward and members are welcome to watch.

A special hands-on demonstration will be offered to a limit of six people with advance reservations at a cost of $20 per person. This includes safety equipment and tools. Call the museum at 825-5330 to reserve a spot.