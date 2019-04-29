Wilhelmina “Billie” Jeanne

Johnson

May 7, 1934 – April 22, 2019

DECATUR – Wilhelmina “Billie” Jeanne Johnson, 84, died on April 22, 2019 in Decatur, TX.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on April 26 at the Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington with Pastor Kendrick Thomas officiating.

Johnson was born on May 7, 1934 in Clothier, WV to Otis F. and Lavona B. (Sigmond) Lee.

She is survived by her sons, Gary Owen Johnson and Jesse Alden Johnson; daughters, Ruth Elizabeth Hicks and Beatrice Elizabeth Prosser; 15 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.