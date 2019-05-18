All-District softball teams announced

The district softball awards for Bowie and Nocona came out this week now that all teams are out of the playoffs.

For Bowie, 10 players were named to a team, a good number for a team that finished in fourth place.

Freshman Addie Farris was one of the co-newcomers of the year as she held down the first base position for the Lady Rabbits all year.

The senior battery tandem, pitcher Bailey Grant and catcher Carrington Davis, were named to the first team. The rest of the infielders, second basemen Season Eudey, shortstop Chelsey Ketchum and third basemen Gracie Bentley also were named to the first team list. In the outfield, speedy centerfielder Jayci Logan was named to the first team as well.

On the second team, pitcher Alexa Holzer and outfielder Kylie Fleming were named from Bowie. Nocona had catcher Karlee Keck, shortstop Laramie Hayes and outfielder Gisel Hernandez also named to the second team.

Honorable Mention selections saw Jasmine Jones and Hannah Love named for the Lady Rabbits. The Lady Indians had Laci Stone and Kycelynn Contreras named to the honorable mention team.

