Amon G. Carter set to reopen on Friday

City of Bowie officials said Thursday Lake Amon G. Carter will reopen on May 31, after almost two weeks of being closed.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said Thursday the lake level at 3:30 p.m. was 921.90 mean sea level and it appears to be falling. The lake is considered full at 920 msl .

With no new rain in the forecast city officials felt they could go forward with the reopening to boat traffic. All those who travel the lake whether it be in a boat, jet ski or other apparatus are urged to exercise caution as the water is still high and could be covering debris or trees.

Selma Park will be open for primitive camping with no electrical service available until the water recedes from the lower levels of the park.

The lake was originally closed on May 2 after nearly six inches of rain fell in the area. At its height on May 4 the lake level was at 924.04 msl. It remained closed until May 16 when city officials decided to reopen, but additional rainfall closed it again three days later on May 20.