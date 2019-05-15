Athletes compete at state track meet

Athletes from the Montague County area competed at the state track meet on Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

While there was the threat of rain all day, it mostly held off, but the conditions were mildly windy and chilly for May in the morning to comfortable in the afternoon.



Bowie’s Daniel Mosley throwing at state

Bowie’s Daniel Mosley competed in the 3A boy’s shot put in the morning. His longest throw of the day went 49-8 and he finished eighth overall. A couple of his later throws looked like they had potential to be farther, but Mosley scratched on these attempts.



Bowie’s Logan Lawhorn poses with his Coach Justin Prescott at the state meet.

Bowie’s Logan Lawhorn started the 3A boy’s high jump. Either the conditions or the big stage led everyone in the field to undercrofts. Lawhorn finished tied for seventh place as he jumped 6-2.

At noon, Bellevue’s FreeDom Morris competed in the 1A girl’s high jump. The conditions were better as the eventual winner from Westbrook would go on to set the 1A state record.

No girls missed any jumps until the 4-10 height. On her third attempt and refusing to be the first girl out, Morris made the height on her final attempt. It equaled the height she jumped at the regional meet to qualify for the state meet.

Along with two other competitors, Morris failed to make the next height. Because she had missed more on the previous attempts, she finished behind the two girls in ninth place.

Forestburg’s Zach Bradley participated in his second straight state meet as a junior.



In the early afternoon, Forestburg’s Zach Bradley competed in the 1A boy’s shot put. Even with his second time competing at state, Bradley was still nervous.

He improved both his distance and placing from last year, finishing sixth with a long throw of 46-6. With four of the five competitors who finished in front of him graduating, Bradley is looking forward to next year.



Nocona’s Tyler Richards focuses in the blocks as he gets ready to run at state.

The last athlete to compete that day was Nocona’s Tyler Richards. Competing in the 3A boy’s 400 meter race after the sun had gone down, Richards did not have his best day.

He finished ninth overall with a time of 52.46 seconds.

