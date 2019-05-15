Bellevue seniors graduate May 17

Trey Terry, valedictorian and Jon Walker, salutatorian.

Bellevue High School will present its 2019 senior class for graduation at 7 p.m. on May 17 in the auditorium.

John McGee, girl’s basketball coach, will be the speaker. The program will include the mantle ceremony, scholarship and award presentations by Johnny Chandler.

Diplomas will be presented by Principal Cason Bennett, Superintendent Michael Qualls and Board member John Grunseich.

Trey Terry is valedictorian while Jon Walker is salutatorian. Meet these honor graduates in the mid-week News.