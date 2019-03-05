BHS schedules sexting, cyberbulling and social media program

Bowie High School will present a program on “Sexting, cyberbulling and your kids on social media” at 6:30 p.m. on May 7 in the high school cafeteria.

Parents of all junior high and high school students are encouraged to learn how to keep kids safe from the dangers of the internet and social media.

Here are a few facts on these issues.

• 50 percent of students have been bullied online.

• 50 percent of students have cyberbullied other people.

• 48 percent of teens have received a sexually suggestive message.

• More students lose college scholarships due to their on-line activity.

Mark Seguin of TBG Solutions will be the speaker.