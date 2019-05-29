Bill dissolving NMCWSD awaits governor’s signature

House Bill 2329, which allows for the dissolution of the North Montague County Water Supply District, had made it to the governor’s desk where it awaits his signature.

State Rep. Drew Springer reported on May 17 the bill had reached Governor Greg Abbott, who has until June 16 to sign or veto the bill, or after that date it becomes law.

The North Montague County Water Supply District and the City of Nocona reached an agreement where the city will assume the facilities and service obligations of the district and the district will no longer have a need to exist.

In February 2018, the water supply district board voted to dissolve turning its assets over to the city including Lake Nocona and control of the water back to the City of Nocona. Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.